Make-A-Wish Names Shelly Millwee President and CEO

Millwee Brings Nearly Two Decades of Executive Leadership to Organization

The Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Shelly Millwee as the chapter’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Millwee joined Make-A-Wish as Chief Mission and Strategy Officer in December 2020 and most recently served as Interim President and CEO of the chapter.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, she has been instrumental in establishing the strategic vision of Make-A-Wish, helping craft a five-year strategic plan, creating the chapter’s first Communications and Community Engagement divisions, and supporting the Mission Delivery team during a crucial period of re-emergence following the COVID-19 pandemic. In Fiscal Year 2022, Make-A-Wish granted 572 wishes, a new record for the organization, and quadrupled its number of corporate partners.

Among her most notable accomplishments is establishing the Builders of Hope construction industry initiative in response to the increase for backyard playsets, playhouses, room makeovers, and other quality of life improvements. Since its launch in 2022, the Builders of Hope initiative has granted 13 wishes with an impact of more than $400,000.

“Shelly brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of leadership, and, most importantly, a deep passion for Make-A-Wish,” said Kristin Palmer, Board Chair of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. “Throughout her time with the organization, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to working collaboratively with the staff and our volunteers and donors to expand our impact for the families we serve.”

Millwee’s connection to, and passion for, the mission of Make-A-Wish began in 2005 when she served the Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter as an intern and part-time Disney wish coordinator. “The mission of this organization made a tremendous impact in my life and inspired me to pursue a career in non-profit. To have the opportunity to return and lead this organization is a full circle moment,” said Millwee. “I’m grateful to the board, advisors, staff, and our donors for believing in our vision to grant as many wishes as possible to kids in our community.”

To this role, she brings more than 17 years of experience building strategic alliances for leading corporations and non-profit organizations. Her career is marked by record achievement in fundraising and leadership of executive teams with a history of driving them to accomplish organizational goals. During her decade of service with the American Heart Association in Greater Houston, she received numerous commendations for the results of innovative revenue and marketing strategies, including the prestigious Cass Wheeler and Rome Betts awards.

Although Millwee has spent the majority of her career leading non-profits, she began in the marketing and public relations sector, where she developed strong relationships in the retail and entertainment industries at Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations (DPWPR). At DPWPR, she gained valuable experience in crisis and reputation management and strategic public relations working with clients including the City of Houston, Fidelity Investments, Houston Symphony, H-E-B, and Simon Property Group.