Katy ISD Raptor Volunteer Initiative

Bringing the Katy ISD community into the classroom.
For the second year, Katy ISD will require all volunteers serving on or off-campus during or after the instructional day to register with the district through its Raptor security system. This includes all KEYS mentors, business & community partners, booster club members – anyone who gives their time to Katy ISD campuses. Once registered and approved, individual volunteers can submit and track hours via their volunteer profile for every Katy ISD campus at which they volunteer. Following approval, volunteers can begin service to their campus by completing the volunteer recruitment form provided by the campus or contact their campus volunteer coordinator.
Katy ISD’s Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) program aligns district volunteer groups as they serve, support, and celebrate Katy ISD students and staff. The 2022-23 school year boasted one registered volunteer for every four students making an impact on every campus. Although most of our VIPS family is comprised of parents, it also includes business and community members. That means everyone is needed, wanted, and welcomed! To learn more about district volunteer opportunities, visit Partners in Education under the “Community” tab at www.katyisd.org or contact your campus Volunteer Coordinator.