Katy ISD Raptor Volunteer Initiative

Bringing the Katy ISD community into the classroom.

For the second year, Katy ISD will require all volunteers serving on or off-campus during or after the instructional day to register with the district through its Raptor security system. This includes all KEYS mentors, business & community partners, booster club members – anyone who gives their time to Katy ISD campuses. Once registered and approved, individual volunteers can submit and track hours via their volunteer profile for every Katy ISD campus at which they volunteer. Following approval, volunteers can begin service to their campus by completing the volunteer recruitment form provided by the campus or contact their campus volunteer coordinator.