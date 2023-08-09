Houston Astros and Raising Cane’s Team Up for World Series Trophy Tour and Ticket Giveaway at Restaurants Across Houston August 10-31

Houston Astros 2022 World Series Trophy, Shooting Stars and Orbit to make stops at Cane’s across Houston metroplex, give away game tickets throughout August

Raising Cane’s and the Houston Astros are teaming up to provide Houstonian Caniacs and Astros fans the chance to see the home team’s 2022 World Series trophy up-close, as the trophy makes three stops at Raising Cane’s Restaurants across Houston throughout the month of August.

From 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 10th, August 17th and August 31st, the World Series Trophy, Houston Astros Shooting Stars and Astros mascot, Orbit, will visit Raising Cane’s across the metroplex. Fans will have the opportunity to get their photo taken with the trophy before it is retired in September, and the first 50 Customers to dine in and purchase a Box Combo will receive two tickets to an upcoming Astros game.

DETAILS

What: Houston Astros World Series “Trophy Tour” and ticket giveaway at Raising Cane’s across Houston

When: Thursday, August 10th

Thursday, August 17th

Thursday, August 31st

Raising Cane’s Addresses + Corresponding Dates:

Where: Thursday, August 10th – 27619 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball TX 77375

Thursday, August 17 – 1331 Gessner Rd Houston, TX 77055

Thursday, August 31 – 12201 Westheimer Parkway Houston, TX 77077

Raising Cane’s is a proud sponsor of the Houston Astros, the Astros Pre-Game Show and in-game fan competitions and challenges like the “Dance for Your Dinner” challenge and Astros trivia. Cane’s also provides its on-site support of the Houston Astros Dog Day and Kids Day events. Following the team’s 2022 World Series Championship, Raising Cane’s teamed up with Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña for a celebratory “shift” as he worked the drive-thru and front counter at a Houston Restaurant.