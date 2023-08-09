Discover Inner Harmony And Wellness At The Moody Gardens Yoga Retreat With World-Renowned Instructor Doug Keller



Yoga Classes, Spa Discounts, Hotel Packages, and More

Galveston, Texas (August 1, 2023) — Prepare for a transformative and rejuvenating immersive experience at the upcoming Moody Gardens Yoga Retreat, featuring the esteemed instructor Doug Keller from October 13 to 15. Recognized by Yoga International for his expertise, Doug Keller brings over two decades of teaching worldwide, offering participants a unique opportunity to deepen their practice and embark on a journey of self-discovery and wellness. Moody Gardens provides the ideal breathtaking island setting for the event surrounded by 242 acres of lush gardens, accommodations, dining, and activities.

Consider A Weekend Wellness Retreat

Attendees can immerse themselves in a weekend filled with relaxation and fun at the Moody Gardens Hotel. The “Full Weekend Hotel Package” grants access to all four of Doug Keller’s transformative sessions: “Freedom in Your Shoulders,” “The Sturdier the Roots, the Taller the Tree,” “Loving Your Low Back in Movement and Breath,” and “As Above, So Below — Harmonized Body and Mind.” Participants opting for this package can also book services at the full-service spa enhancing their overall sense of well-being during the retreat and enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on rejuvenating services like the hydrotherapy bath, couples’ massages with aromatherapy, and more.

Live Local? Busy Schedule?

For local residents or those seeking more flexibility in their schedules or specific areas of interest, the Individual Class Pass option allows attendees to curate their experience. They can choose specific sessions that align with their interests, granting access to Doug Keller’s expertise as it aligns with their needs. This option caters to busy individuals, offering the chance to personalize their itinerary based on their wellness needs.

About Doug Keller

Doug Keller’s extensive background, including a Master’s degree in philosophy and teaching, combined with his in-depth knowledge of various yoga methods, ensures that each session will be an illuminating and transformative weekend for all participants. His teachings aim to create a harmonious balance between the body and mind, promoting overall wellness and self-awareness.

About the Moody Gardens Spa

Nestled within the serene ambiance of Moody Gardens, the spa presents an oasis of relaxation and rejuvenation for those seeking solace during the retreat. The spa promises to elevate the entire retreat experience with its array of services. From indulgent massages and soothing body treatments to an extended session in the hydrotherapy bath, attendees can immerse themselves in a world of tranquility and self-care. Highly skilled therapists and practitioners are on hand to tailor treatments to individual needs, ensuring a personalized experience that complements the spiritual and physical aspects of the retreat. The Spa at Moody Gardens will become an integral part of the journey, allowing participants to unwind, connect with their inner selves and the ocean vibes, and emerge from the retreat feeling invigorated, centered, and renewed.

Ready for a weekend of tranquility and bliss?

Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in a weekend of relaxation, self-care, and personal growth at the breathtaking Moody Gardens. Whether it’s the Full Weekend Hotel Package or exploring individual classes, the Moody Gardens Yoga Retreat with Doug Keller promises an unforgettable retreat filled with tranquility and bliss.

For reservations, tickets or more about the event, please visit https://www.moodygardens.com/events/yoga-retreat/ or call 409-744-4673.