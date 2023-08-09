Celebrate S’mores Day Thursday, Aug. 10, with Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council and Enjoy New Recipes!

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council troop members, leaders and volunteers are eagerly anticipating the gooey and chocolaty tradition of S’mores Day on Aug. 10, 2023. This sweet occasion provides an excellent opportunity for girls and their families to bond and enjoy the perfect combination of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers.

In honor of S’mores Day this year, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council is sharing s’mores recipes that incorporate popular Girl Scout cookies. Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council troops will be demonstrating their cooking skills and sharing their favorite recipes with media, family and friends on Aug. 10.

S’mores Day is a celebration of one of the most beloved outdoor treats—s’mores. The classic s’mores consist of toasted marshmallows and a square of chocolate sandwiched between two graham crackers. It is a staple of camping trips, backyard barbeques and late-night bonfires. This dessert is synonymous with the Girl Scouts, who have been enjoying s’mores around the campfire for generations. Girl Scouts can be accredited with the first official recipe for a s’more, which was printed in the 1927 Girl Scout guidebook, Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.

These mouthwatering s’mores variations are a preview of what the Girl Scouts plan to share with family, friends and fans:

Thin Mints® S’mores: Substitute the traditional chocolate square with a Thin Mint cookie for a refreshing minty twist. Caramel deLites® S’mores: Use the toasted coconut, caramel and fudge cookie as a replacement for graham crackers in this recipe for maximum flavor. Peanut Butter Patties® S’mores: Swap out the chocolate with a Peanut Butter Patty cookie to create a divine peanut butter and marshmallow combination.

As an organization that empowers young girls, GSSJC encourages families to celebrate S’mores Day together. The day presents a perfect opportunity for parents and troop leaders to create lasting memories with their girls while reinforcing the values of teamwork, outdoor adventure and friendship.

“Girl Scouts is about fostering a sense of community and instilling essential life skills in our young members,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of GSSJC. “S’mores Day allows us to indulge in a delicious treat while reminding us of the joy of togetherness. GSSJC takes pride in offering girls a safe space to explore their potential, build character and make a positive impact on the world.”

As Girl Scouts recruitment for the Fall season kicks into high gear, GSSJC invites girls and their families to become part of this incredible journey of self-discovery and leadership. By joining Girl Scouts, girls will gain access to a myriad of exciting opportunities, from skill-building activities to engaging community service projects.

This S’mores Day celebrates the joy of sisterhood and the cherished tradition of s’mores. For more information on Girl Scout programs or to become a member, please visit gssjc.org .

Photo credit: Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit gssjc.org.