Affording Justice: How To Pay Your Lawyer for a Personal Injury Claim in Washington

Whether you’ve been injured in a car crash, a slip & fall incident, or have been the victim of medical malpractice, most know they’ll need to hire a lawyer. Navigating Washington’s complex personal injury laws can be difficult for the layperson, and when it comes to filing a lawsuit, only the foolish will attempt to do so alone. But lawyers are expensive, right? If you’ve been injured and can’t work, how are you doing to pay a lawyer to help you receive the compensation you need and deserve?

Residents of King County, who of no fault of their own have been hurt, should find a personal injury lawyer in Kent, Washington. A savvy team of personal injury attorneys can help you to get the maximum compensation for your damages.

How To Pay for a Washington Personal Injury Lawyer

Lawyer’s fees can be expensive. However, there’s a general misconception about how most are paid. We’ve all seen this scenario in films and popular TV shows where a fancy lawyer asks a client for a big retainer to take on a challenging case. But is this “money up front” thing of reality or just something to thicken a film’s plot? If true, retaining a lawyer is most likely out of the average person’s reach.

Fortunately, most personal injury attorneys do not ask for upfront money to retain their services. For the average person, this opens the door to easily retaining a lawyer to help fight for your deserved compensation. Most will take on your case for a contingency fee.

What Is a Contingency Fee?

Generally, a contingency fee means the lawyer will be paid contingent on the client receiving a settlement from the defendant’s insurance company. The lawyer will be paid if the plaintiff wins the case and receives money. The contingency agreement usually states that if the plaintiff doesn’t recover anything, they’re not responsible for paying any legal fees. Each law firm handles this differently.

A personal injury attorney who works for a contingency fee is a win-win situation for all. The accident victim, who is likely already strapped for cash, doesn’t have to pay a dime for legal representation. Since the lawyer won’t be paid unless the plaintiff wins a settlement, they have the motivation to fight for a victory.

How Do Contingency Fees Work?

Not all personal injury lawyers have the same contingency fees, so it’s important to ask for complete transparency before making agreements. Fortunately, most lawyers offer a free consultation to discuss your case, and this is the time to ask how the work agreement is structured. There are 3 main types of contingency fees.

Tradition contingency fees – Most personal injury attorneys work by charging their clients a straight percentage that’s taken from their settlement payment. Fees can range from 30 to 40 percent.

Mixed contingency fees – Some lawyers will require a mix of a reduced hourly rate and a percentage of the settlement amount. This is usually reserved for cases requiring a significant amount of time invested.

Sliding scale contingency fees – A lawyer may take payment based on a sliding scale for some particularly complex cases. They may charge a lower percentage of the settlement if it’s settled before the court but will request a much higher percentage for cases that go to trial.

Some states limit the rates personal injury attorneys can charge their clients. This ensures that plaintiffs aren’t grossly overcharged for legal services. Washington has several guidelines that personal injury attorneys must adhere to for how they charge their clients.

How and When Will I Receive My Settlement if Paying a Contingency Fee?

Once you’ve won your settlement, either during a pretrial agreement or a court-ordered judgment, the funds will be deposited into the Attorney Trust Account. The funds are required to remain in this account for 10 to 15 days. After that time has passed, you’ll meet with your attorney, who will explain the breakdown of the settlement and will issue you a check. You’ll be left with the remainder of the settlement minus the contingency fee and any other fees you agreed to.

Affording Justice: Personal Injury Lawyer Contingency Fees Explained

All victims of careless acts that result in damages have the right to seek compensation. However, to receive maximum compensation, or any at all, it usually takes the savvy and know-how of an experienced personal injury attorney to prove the negligence of the at-fault party. However, lawyers expect to be paid, and many victims with strong cases feel they can’t pursue them because they don’t have the funds to pay an attorney.

Fortunately, mostly all personal injury attorneys take cases based on a contingency agreement. This means there are typically zero upfront costs, and they’ll receive payment by taking a percentage of the settlement amount. It’s a win-win situation for both the client and the attorney.