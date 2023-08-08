10 Ways To Boost Employee Satisfaction

Hiring good people is a start toward having a successful company, but you need to do what you can to keep them. Talented people with strong work ethic will always have opportunities.

This is one of the reasons employee satisfaction is so important. With higher levels of employee satisfaction, it will be easier to retain your top people. Additionally, low employee satisfaction can turn good workers into people who just do enough to get by.

What can you do to keep employee satisfaction high at your organization? Read on for some of the top tips to boost employee satisfaction.

Recognize Achievements

A little recognition can go a long way. If you’ve hired good people, they work hard for you and produce good results. That means you should tell them when they have done a good job. If they went above and beyond on a project, tell them you see them overachieving. If they have learned a new skill, congratulate them and tell them you recognize the hard work.

Promote Work-Life Balance

Too many employers think they own every waking moment of their employees. They want them in early and leaving late. They expect them to be available at any moment for a call or chat conversation. While extra hours and availability might be necessary at times, it shouldn’t be a demand for every day. Employees will eventually feel burned out and unsatisfied. Promote a healthy work-life balance and encourage people to take breaks.

Show Appreciation

Moments of recognition can be good, but displays of appreciation can do more. For example, you could offer bonuses for different milestones. You could also give appreciation awards that tell employees how much their work means to the company. You don’t even need to be a master wordsmith to create a good award. You can find appreciation award wording examples online. The awards could then be given out at a meeting or employee event you hold.

Be a Better Communicator

Good communication can do so much to boost employee satisfaction. As a start, make sure employees know you are open to communication. Tell them they can schedule meetings with you or even stop by your office if your door is open. You should also deploy various communication tools at your workplace. Email and phone are a good start, but you could also use chat and messaging apps.

Paths to Development

Employees will be dissatisfied if they feel they are in a job with no room for growth. Maybe they are making enough money, but they wonder how they are going to advance or develop new skills. Employers can combat this by offering paths to career growth and advancement. Make it a policy to promote from within when possible. Offer training and resources to help employees learn new skills. When people can see development paths, they will feel much more satisfied with their work.

Build Team Bonds

Some people might feel disconnected from others in the workplace. Maybe their role is mostly solitary. Some people focus on work without much thought to building connections with co-workers. A lack of connection can make for a less fulfilling work life. However, there are team-building activities that can build stronger connections among co-workers. For example, the occasional group meal can bring people together. You could also take breaks to play games or go places as a group.

Better Compensation

No matter how much employees buy into the vision and mission of the company, they need adequate compensation. If they are not getting it from your business, they will eventually leave. Low compensation can also make people feel unappreciated. Review the industry norms for different positions and make sure you’re providing salary and benefits that match the roles, experience, and skills of employees.

Create a Better Work Environment

A poor work environment can also do a lot to hurt employee satisfaction. No one wants to work in a place that is dull, drab, or uncomfortable. As a first step, consider adding some color or life to the work environment. Adding art or plants can liven the space up. Using better office furniture can also have benefits. You might also consider upgrading lights or looking for ways to let more sunlight in.

Focus on Results

Another issue for many leaders is that they focus too much on time instead of results. You definitely want employees to spend enough time working and at the office, but the results should be the bottom line. If you have an employee overachieving while spending a few hours less in the office, you should be satisfied with the high-quality results. You’ll only push these employees away if you are always pressuring them to spend more time sitting at a desk.

Offer Perks Beyond Compensation

Solid compensation is a start, but various employee perks can also be good for satisfaction. For example, you could have free healthy snacks or drinks in the break room. You could have a weekly or monthly lunch that is on the company. Some businesses even offer perks like free gym memberships.

Improving employee satisfaction isn’t something you do once and just forget. It is an ongoing process. Experiment with a few of the tips in this post, but try to think outside the box as well. Different things work for different companies.