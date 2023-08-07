Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, September 17, 12:45 – 2 p.m.

First Unitarian Universalist Church

5200 Fannin St., Houston, TX 77004

You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, September 17 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. And, these barrels have been re-purposed, avoiding plastic waste. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12:45 – 1:15 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward, from 1:15 – 2 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Galveston Bay Foundation will share a presentation discussing water conservation tools like Water My Yard, the environmental benefits of reducing freshwater usage and collecting rainwater, as well as proper rain barrel preparation, installation instructions and tips. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.