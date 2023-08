Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Malt Beverage Retailer’s On-Premise Permit (BG) by Slick City Katy LLC, DBA Slick City Action Park, to be located at 5000 Katy Mills Cir, STE 743, Katy, Harris County, Texas 77494. Officers of said corporation Bron Launsby – CEO, Kevin Van Hazel-CFO, Charles Walton – Manager, Wade Stooks-Manager.