Texas Renaissance Festival Announces the Queen’s Birthday Celebration with Special Discounts Opening Weekend

The nation’s largest Renaissance-themed event opens October 7-8 with the Queen’s Birthday celebration, lowest prices of the season and free admission for kids.

The Texas Renaissance Festival today announced that its opening weekend, October 7-8, 2023, will offer the lowest prices of the season – including discounted tickets for adults, free admission for children 12 and under, special vendor pricing and one-time-only giveaways for visitors – all in honor of the Queen’s Birthday celebration. Tickets for the festival, which takes place over eight themed weekends from October 7 through November 26, are available now for advance online purchase .

With more than half a million visitors each year, the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun and Renaissance magic. This year’s opening weekend features first-ever special events in celebration of The Queen’s Birthday, including:

Discounted Pricing: Tickets purchased in advance for opening weekend offer the lowest prices of the season, at just $17.00 for Saturday and $12.00 for Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free all weekend! And this year’s festival will offer even more immersive experiences for adults and children.

Queen’s Birthday Celebrations: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature special celebrations in honor of the Queen’s birthday, including birthday parties, cake, live entertainment, dancing, scavenger hunts, fireworks, prizes, raffles and special deals on games and rides all weekend.

Vendor Specials: Vendors will offer discounted specialty drinks, food items, apparel and collectable swag in honor of her Royal Highness. And TRF’s famous turkey legs will be half-price (while supplies last)!

The fun continues each themed weekend through November 26, with 21 stages, immersive experiences, jugglers, bards, acrobats, restaurants, pub crawls and more than 400 shoppes and artisans spread across the festival’s 55-acre Renaissance village. More than 200 acres of camping facilities offer a great value for patrons and families who spend the weekend, with Stay and Play packages that include both a camping pass for Thursday through Monday and festival admission for Saturday and Sunday. While every weekend offers experiences for all ages, opening weekend discounts make it the perfect getaway for families to create magical memories together!

Space is limited, so advance ticket purchases are encouraged. Nobody likes standing in long lines or not being able to get into their favorite shows – that’s why The Texas Renaissance Festival has established daily capacity limits to ensure every patron experiences the festival at its best.

