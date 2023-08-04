Teach For America Houston Offers Advice On How To Prepare Kids For Heading Back To School

Summer is flying by; before we know it, kids will be heading back to school. To ensure they have a smooth transition, Teach For America Houston , a local nonprofit committed to ending educational inequity, offers the following tips:

Start re-establishing routines with kids by setting alarms and having fixed mealtimes. Having some structure built into their days will help prepare them for heading back to class.

Use summer’s last “dog days” to stimulate kids’ minds by exposing them to learning opportunities. There are plenty of cost-effective or free museums, gardens, and other places to explore in and around Houston.

Talk to your child about personal and academic goals for the school year and write them down somewhere visible. Doing this exercise can help set expectations and give them a sense of empowerment.

Check with your child’s school to see if there are any materials your child can be reading now to give them a jump start on the curriculum.

Take advantage of back-to-school drives to ensure your child has all the supplies they need to be successful in the classroom. The City of Houston will host the Mayor’s Back to School Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5.

on Saturday, Aug. 5. If your child’s school requires that they wear a uniform, make a note to purchase those items early.

Listen to your child and have a candid conversation about their fears and anxiety about the upcoming year. Provide a safe space for them to talk about their concerns, whether they are worried about passing a particular class, whom to sit by at lunch, or their safety.

Go into the school year with a mindset that it will be a year of growth and success. Be optimistic about what is to come.

“We are excited to welcome students (and teachers) into a new school year, with their well-being top of mind as they transition back into the classroom,” said Tiffany Cuellar Needham, executive director of Teach For America Houston. “By taking a few simple steps before classes resume, children can be well-positioned to have a happy, healthy, and successful school year.”