STIX on Tour This Summer

Catch the last performance of The Buckingham Cardio Drummers on August 11 at Amazing Place

What: The Buckingham’s cardio drummers, also known as STIX, are wrapping up their summer tour with a final perfomance at Amazing Place on Friday, August 11. As part of the tour, STIX also performed at The Nottingham and Parkway Place.

STIX grew out of The Buckingham’s popular drumming class, one of several unique fitness classes offered at the senior living community. STIX provides the opportunity for residents to work their core while socializing. Residents are seated and move their two drumsticks from one side to the other to the beat of the music. No music genre is off limits. So far, STIX has drummed to country hits, Hawaiian tunes and even Elvis!

Recent research indicates that drumming accelerates physical healing, boosts the immune system, increases energy, and reduces tension, anxiety, depression, and stress. At The Buckingham, Houston’s premier continuum of care retirement community, wellness is a key component of the community’s ASPYRE comprehensive lifestyle program, which is woven into all aspects of daily living.

Who: Members of STIX are available for interviews

When: Friday, August 11 2023, at 11:00 a.m

Where: The Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel Dr, Houston, TX 77027