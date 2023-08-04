Sen. Cruz Statement on Safe Evacuation of Texas Church Students from Niger

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released a statement after the successful evacuation of several young Texans on a mission trip with Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Niger.

About the group’s safe evacuation, Sen. Cruz said, “Heidi and I thank God that students from Harmony Hill Baptist Church who had been traveling and trapped in Niger are now on their way home. I want to express my deep appreciation to officials and staffers at the U.S. State Department, who ensured the safety and eventual evacuation of these young Texans. They worked tirelessly and stayed in constant contact with me and Representative Pete Sessions, as well as the church and the parents of these kids. This was an incredibly delicate and dangerous situation and everyone is grateful it has been resolved.”