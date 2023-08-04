A Row Crops Seminar will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 8:30 am – 1:30 pm. The event, hosted by Fort Bend ANR-CEA John L. Few IV and Fort Bend/Brazoria CEP ANR-EA, Dr. Abdul Hakeem, can be attended either virtually or in person at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County office at 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX. Cost is $30.00 per person and pre-registration is required. Topics will include Managing Drought & Pest Issues with Emerging Corn Biotechnology, Bt Transgenic Cotton Technology Update and Cotton Boll Worm’s Resistance to the Technology and Controlling Weeds in Staple Texas Row Crops Current Best Management Practices.

To register, see the flyer and to get more information, visit: https://fortbend.agrilife.org/event/row-crops-seminar/ For questions, contact Lorraine Niemeyer at 281-342-3034.