NFL Play 60 Coming to Central Green Park

The National Football League’s youth health and wellness initiative, NFL Play 60, is returning to Willow Fork Drainage District’s Central Green Park in Katy on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

NFL Play 60 is a national effort to fight childhood obesity by encouraging kids to be physically active for at least 60 minutes daily.

Organized by the Amobi Okoye Foundation, kids will participate in various workout routines like jumping jacks, pushups, and air squats at Central Green. Okoye is a retired NFL player, best known locally for his four years with the Houston Texans.

“We want kids to step away from their devices, get outside, and get active,” Okoye said. “We’re encouraging physical activity every day for every child.”

Schedule:

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Sign up: 8:30 a.m.

Play 60: 9 a.m.

Meet & Greet: 10 a.m.

Since PLAY 60 launched in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $352 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants, and media time for public service announcements.