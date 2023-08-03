8 Ways to Rock Athleisure

Say all you want, but athleisure is a long-standing trend here to stay! Who doesn’t love wearing sweats, hoodies–a truly comfy attire for day or night, right?

This fashion trend has taken the world by storm and for a good reason. Athleisure combines the comfort and functionality of athletic wear with the modern, stylish design of casual wear. But, while it may look easy to pull off, it can be challenging to strike the right balance between form and function.

But sometimes just wearing a pair of men’s warm up pants or men’s spandex pants, a snuggly hoodie, or even a tank top under the summer heat can look cool without you even trying. Best of all, it’s also great for having a stay-at-home day.

If you want to rock this athleisure trend, then here are some great tips on making your athleisure look more elevated and fashionable!

Accessorize!

A basic hoodie and sweats can look a bit boring, but if you pair it with some bright sneakers or a cap, you can take the outfit to a whole different level! Accessories aren’t limited to jewelry, they can also be functional pieces, fanny packs, backpacks, gym bags, and body bags; these are great pieces to add to your outfit to give you that “just came from or going to the gym” athleisure look. The best part is, you don’t even have to go to the gym at all!

Match the Fabrics

When mixing and matching athletic and casual pieces, be mindful of the fabrics used in each. Look for athletic pieces that are made of high-quality, moisture-wicking materials. This way, you can stay cool and dry all day long. When it comes to pairing with casual pieces, choose fabrics that are more textured, like cotton, denim, or wool. This will give your athleisure ensemble an elevated and sophisticated vibe rather than making you look like you just rolled out of bed and threw on your loungewear.

Go for Different Styles or Cuts of the Basics

If you’re going for a hoodie as your top, why not opt for a cropped hoodie? If you want to wear men’s warm up pants or men’s spandex pants go for options that have cuts in them or see-through paneling. Yoga pants are also a great option! Don’t worry, men in yoga pants are nothing new, there are a lot of guys opting to wear yoga pants for their great support and look!

Choose Pieces that Fit You Well

The key to a great athleisure look is balance. One way to achieve that balance is by choosing pieces that fit well. When it comes to athletic wear, opt for fitted pieces that work well with your body type. For casual wear, choose pieces that are not too baggy or too tight, you want the whole look to be pleasing to the eyes and cohesive, especially with the sleekness that athletic wear has. Pair a hoodie with fun leggings with or without the shorts and you got yourself a winner!

Make it loud!

Neutrals may be the go-to for athleisure, but no rule says you can’t opt for loud and bold colors and prints! If you want to be one with the men in yoga pants movement then you can opt for fun leggings instead! Fun leggings are an excellent centerpiece for your athleisure outfit, it will surely get you second glances and loads of compliments!

Sneakers are your Best Friend

Nothing pairs better with athleisure wear than a good pair of sneakers. Choose sneakers that are both comfortable and stylish. Sneakers that offer good traction are particularly helpful on uneven terrain, or just to get you walking the whole day. You can go simple with a pair of white sneakers, a classic. But you can go crazy with sneakers that have multiple colors or crazy styles! Think of this, go for a monochromatic top and bottom and wear some bold hightops! Now that’s an athleisure outdoor wear that will surely get a second look for all the right reasons.

You Can Never Go Wrong with Layers

Now hear us out with this one. No, you don’t need to wear two tank tops or two hoodies on top of each other. What we mean by layering is adding some accents to your pieces to make them look more elevated. If you plan to wear a shirt under your hoodie, wear a shirt that is a bit longer and pops out underneath or right at the collar of your hoodie. If you plan on wearing men’s spandex pants why not wear some shorts on top of it to give you that utilitarian look? Instead of mixing loungewear and casual wear, turn one of them into accent pieces that can make your whole outfit pop out.

Don’t Compromise on Comfort

We cannot stress this enough, gone are the days when we say beauty is pain or looking good comes at a price. Choose pieces that allow for movement and keep you comfortable. Athleisure itself is all about comfort, but more importantly what you’re most comfortable with! If you don’t like showing skin then go ahead and wear a pair of men’s warm up pants instead of shorts. For our ladies out there, no need to wear sports bras alone or crop tops, go ahead and cover your midriff if it’s something you’re not comfortable with.

Aside from following this thread, make sure you’re happy with what you’re wearing, because the best thing you could wear is a smile and confidence in your athleisure outfit!

Some would say that athleisure is an excuse to turn loungewear into fashion. However, style is about being comfortable in what you’re wearing, and if men’s warm up pants are what you rock in, then go ahead and wear them with extra style!

By following these eight tips, you can rock the athleisure look while going on with your day without looking sloppy. Remember, the key is balance. Choose pieces that are both functional and stylish, and don’t be afraid to let your personality shine through. Invest in high-quality items that make you feel good, and you’ll be sure to turn heads on your errands day.