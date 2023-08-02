Youth Activities At Cinco Ranch Branch Library Resume Fall Schedule After Break

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy, presents a variety of free children’s programs every month. The fall schedule begins mid-August; activities will not take place during the first two weeks of August.

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

The schedule of Family Story Time activities is as follows:

August 2 and 3 – NO PROGRAM

August 9 and 10 – NO PROGRAM

August 16 and 17 – Turtles

August 23 and 24 – Jungle

August 30 and 31 – Dance Party

Mother Goose Time — for pre-walking infants from age 1 month to 12 months – takes place on Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. This activity provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Program dates are: August 15, 22, and 29; this activity will NOT take place on August 1 or 8. Attendance is limited and registration is required.

A special Calligraphy Workshop, presented by Young Audiences of Houston Arts Partner Junrui Garcia, will take place on Tuesday, August 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, for students entering grades 4 through 8.