Vaccines Save Lives! August is National Immunization Awareness Month

HCPH reminds parents to ensure their children are up-to-date on all their vaccines

August has been designated as National Immunization Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of vaccinations for individuals of all ages. Vaccines protect children and play a vital role in safeguarding adults, keeping communities healthy and thriving. Routine vaccinations ensure children stay healthy, remain in school, and are prepared for successful learning experiences.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saw a concerning drop in routine immunizations for children and adults. Many children and adults that delayed vaccination during the pandemic are still behind schedule. HCPH asks residents to take steps to help get everyone back on schedule with their routine immunizations. Children and teens can catch up on vaccinations even if they start late.

Routine vaccinations are a great tool to keep kids healthy, in school, and ready to learn. Vaccines can optimize student health by:

Providing immunity and preventing disease outbreaks

Reducing the spread of disease in school, thereby reducing the:

o Number of students and teachers that get sick and are absent

o Probability of unplanned school closure due to illness, and

Reducing disease duration, thereby reducing the number of school days missed due to poor health.

On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases. Healthcare providers are trusted sources of information for parents and guardians. They can also help families make an informed decision to vaccinate.

Vaccines have consistently been effective in preventing infectious diseases and saving lives as the world faces public health challenges. National Immunization Awareness Month serves as a reminder that immunizations are a shared responsibility, and parents and adults must prioritize their health and that of their loved ones. You can schedule a vaccine appointment at (832) 927-7575. For additional information, visit hcphtx.org.