The Planet You Inherit Book Study Group for the Season of Creation

Wednesday, September 6 – October 4, 6 p.m., online

Our children’s and grandchildren’s generation will face a different world, one affected by climate instability, mass uncertainty, and breathtaking extinction. From this vantage point–two generations across two geological epochs facing a fundamentally changing planet–Larry Rasmussen writes to his grandchildren. As a grandfather invested in a green earth and climate justice as well as a scholar of faith-based earth ethics, Rasmussen bridges this gap between generations to write to the future about climate change, global citizenship, democracy, and legacy. Rasmussen explores the large questions of justice, meaning, and faith, encouraging us to speak to and look to the future generation and their future world. Join us to read and deeply consider this thought-provoking book. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-planet-you-inherit-book-discussion-group-for-the-season-of-creation-tickets-673807695957 . Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.