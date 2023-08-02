Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee visits Jim and Barbara Morefield Club for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 

Donates more than 100 books to Club members

Olympic gold medalist, author, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) alum, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, today visited the Jim and Barbara Morefield Club, part of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. Her goal was to inspire local youth through a reading of her newest children’s book Running for the Gold: Connecting Kids to Dreams, which discusses the various tools kids can use to help achieve their goals and pursue their dreams.

In addition to the reading, Jackie Joyner-Kersee donated a copy of her book to each Club youth (more than 100) and participated in a Q&A with them. The event was designed to encourage the kids to share their unique stories and reach their own personal goals. The event was also recorded and live streamed to Clubs across the country so that more children and teens could enjoy the reading and conversations in the following weeks.

This event was made possible by Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s partnership with Foley & Lardner LLP., the first law firm to partner with the youth organization on a national scale. Foley & Lardner (Foley) is proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs’ diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, rooted in its commitment to promoting safe, positive and inclusive environments for all.

As partners and thought leaders, Foley and Boys & Girls Clubs of America will elevate the powerful message of DEI and activate the potential of kids, Clubs and communities to build more inclusive and equitable futures together.

Earlier this year, the partnership launched an author series as an additional way to bring Foley offices together with their local Clubs. The author series launched with 11-year-old Zahra Bryan, a Club kid and author of Black Girl Magic: A Book About Loving Yourself Just the Way You Are.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, please visit www.bgcgh.org .

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 50,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our afterschool and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $10 per schoolyear and $25 for the entire summer. We are a United Way funded partner. For more information, visit our website at www.bgcgh.org . At Boys & Girls Clubs, we do whatever it takes to build great futures!

BGCGH Social media handles:

Facebook: @BGCHouston

Twitter: @bgcghouston

Instagram: @bgchouston

Youtube: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston BGCGH

Linkedin: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Tik Tok: @BGCHouston

Hashtags:

#BGCGH #Whateverittakes #greatfutures #buildinggreatfutures