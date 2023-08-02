Learn MS Word & 3D Printing At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy, will present introductory computer classes this month on the use of Microsoft Word and 3D printing. The classes will consist of a hands-on introduction to basic skills for people who would like to learn more about using these computer programs. The computer classes will take place in the Computer Lab of the library.

“ MS Word 2016 Survival Basics ” will take place on Tuesday, August 15 , from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents.

” will take place on Tuesday, , from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents. “Introduction to 3D Printing” will take place on Tuesday, August 29, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. Library staff will introduce the 3D printer and explain how library patrons can print their own designs. Those attending the session will also learn about free websites that can be used to find 3D files or to create their own 3D designs. Attendees are encouraged to create an account with Tinkercad at https://www.tinkercad.com prior to the class.