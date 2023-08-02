Learn About Yoga For Gardeners At Library Program

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a program on “Yoga for Gardeners,” on Saturday, August 19, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

In this interactive exercise class, Fort Bend County Master Gardener and certified yoga instructor Suma Mudan will talk about the ways that yoga can help in stretching and strengthening the muscles and joints that are most involved in gardening. She will demonstrate gentle stretches that will focus on the muscle groups that are most involved in gardening.

Suma Mudan is a certified Master Gardener, specializing in Texas Superstar plants. She holds two yoga teacher-training certifications, with a focus on back pain, osteoporosis, and yoga for healthy aging.