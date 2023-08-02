Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody Gardens Introduces Event Tickets for the Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting and the Freedom Stories Bourbon Tasting

Get ready to indulge in a sensory journey of fine wines and exquisite flavors as Moody Gardens proudly presents the Galveston Island Wine Festival. A limited-time discount has been announced as tickets to the Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting and the Freedom Stories: Bourbon Tasting will go on sale starting August 1st. Tickets will be discounted from August 1st – August 7 th . As guests plan their visit to the festival, they can take advantage of the all-inclusive hotel packages, ensuring a safe and seamless experience and significant savings that offer access to exclusive events for hotel guests only.

With over 50 wineries committed and over 100 varietals of wine, the Galveston Island Wine Festival promises to be a captivating celebration of vintages from around the world, paired with delectable cuisine and exceptional entertainment. The Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza happening Friday evening will feature 17 wineries and 41 varietals; the sold-out Vineyards Around the World Luxury Tasting will feature 12 wineries and 18 varietals; and the Penguins and Pinot: Grand Tasting will feature 25 wineries and 50 varietals.

Ticket & Event Information:

As the Galveston Island Wine Festival gains momentum, there has been tremendous interest in these exclusive events. Early-bird tickets to the Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting will be discounted from $275 to $200 and include access to the Wine’d Down After-Hours event at Palm Beach featuring the Line Up and fireworks. Early-bird tickets for the Freedom Stories Bourbon Tasting will be discounted from $175 to $150. Those who book hotel packages will have exclusive access to the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, Beck Family Estates Happy Hour, House of Suntory Welcome Reception, Beck Family Estates Champagne Social, and the Beck Family Brunch at Café in the Park and will receive drink tokens and a swag bag at check-in for complimentary beverages at each of the activations happening across the property.

The Stars of the Show

The stellar lineup of chefs now includes Chef Christine Ha, Chef David Cordua, Chef Paul Miller, Chef James Lundy, Chef Lopez, Chef Pickavance, and more. “Cowboy” Sommelier, Mr. Guy Stout, has prepared an incredible selection of pairings and has a personality as on-point as his pallet. The Wine’d Down After-Hours party will feature “The Line Up”, a local favorite with a regional draw that has entertained crowds in this area for over 20 years, and will be followed by an impressive firework show over Offats Bayou. WWII Navy Veteran Eddie Janek and retired LtCol of the US Marine Corps Neil Murphy Jr. will close out the weekend with an unforgettable tribute to our military and a first-class Bourbon tasting featuring Sazerac Rye, Blanton’s, Buffalo Trace, Weller Special Reserve, Jim Beam Black, Basil Haydens, Knob Creek, Bookers, and Clermont Steep. The Galveston Island Wine Festival has attracted support from renowned sponsors, including Beam Suntory, Beck Family Estates, and Sazerac, which further elevates the quality of the event and ensures an unparalleled experience for all attendees.

Book Your Stay & Buy Your Tickets Now

With the festival just around the corner, we urge you to act fast to secure your spot at the Galveston Island Wine Festival. Experience the joy of world-class wines, exceptional cuisine, and entertainment that will leave lasting memories. To purchase tickets or book your hotel package, please visit https://www.moodygardens.com/events/galveston_wine_festival_2023/.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.