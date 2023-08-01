Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori Two types of Jade :  Part 1 Jadeite

By Dr. Lori Verderame

Jade has been a longtime symbol of status in China since the ancient times. Jade is an important material and it is often used in carvings, jewelry, screens, decorations, etc. Jade is held in high regard as valuable and culturally and artistically significant too.

Jade symbolizes success and good luck and it comes in two forms. In part 1 of this column I will discuss jadeite and in part 2 of this column I will tell you about nephrite. Both beautiful and related. Jade comes in two distinct forms: jadeite and nephrite. These two forms –jadeite and nephrite– are similar in that they are both stones that are formed by a grouping of interlocking microcrystals. Each piece of jade is one of a kind and has a definite character.

Both jadeite and nephrite are hard stones and both are called jade, however there are differences in the chemical composition. Jadeite is a silicate compound of sodium and aluminum. Nephrite is a silicate compound of calcium and magnesium.

Most jade traded today is jadeite jade. It is harder and more dense than nephrite jade. It is more expensive than nephrite jade too. Jadeite comes in many colors of green. Jadeite does not have layers the are visible.

Jade has many imitators. Many stones look like jade but are not real jade. For instance, Aventurine, a type of quartz, is a green stone that is also known as Indian jade or Australian jade. Greenstone is a green stone and it is a jade look alike too. Serpentine is the name for many types of stones and they all resemble jade. Serpentine is waxy, green stone which is not as smooth as jade but sometimes is mistaken for jade. Chrysoprase imitates jade’s two forms also. Jade can be mistaken for green quartz or prehnite and vice versa. These various jade look alike stones are good-looking stones but are not as beautiful or valuable as jade.

Fake jades can be susceptible to chemical bleaching, color dying, and doubling, also known as layering. Some fake jade items are treated to look more translucent. Some fake jade items are treated to accept a plastic coating to enhance the object’s look. Natural, authentic, real and untreated jade is usually only treated with a plum juice wash or beeswax polish as it then will retain its true and natural color.

Jade is the stone that is used in special jewelry pieces such as the Bi symbol disc pendants that represent the Chinese symbol for eternity. The Bi symbol has a great spiritual significance. The Bi symbol is often presented carved in jade. Butterflies symbolize long life and they often carved into pendants, pins, earrings, etc. made of jade. Other symbols that are important to Chinese culture which are often represented using jade include: the bat, a symbol of happiness, the dragon which shows power and prosperity, the peach which references immortality, and the circular disc with a central hole which references happiness and heaven.

Ph.D. antiques appraiser, author, and award-winning TV personality, Dr. Lori appears on The Curse of Oak Island and Pawn Stars on History channel. Dr. Lori gives appraisal values at www.DrLoriV.com. Her widely popular channel www.Youtube.com/DrLoriV teaches people how to spot and sell vintage objects for top dollar.