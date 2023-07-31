Katy Area Community Band Kicks Off Its 31st Season

July 31st, 2023. Katy, Texas.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band begins its 31st Concert Season this October. All performances will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb). Season tickets are $32 each and include all five performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $7 each.

The Concert Season begins on October 8th, 2023. The title of the concert is “It’s Fall, Y’all!” The Band continues to provide great programming for your listening enjoyment. As you think of the seasons, one of the most enjoyable in Texas is autumn. This concert is sure to bring to mind the experiences one may encounter enjoying this time of the year, in this great state! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=189776.

The Band’s December concert “Behold the Star” will take place on December 10th, 2023. This is the perfect opportunity to join with others, friends, family members and even make new acquaintances, as our community comes together in celebration. At this time of year, one often thinks of family, loved ones, hope, faith and peace. Come prepared to enjoy the sounds of the season (and sing along) as we join with our community to share the spirit of the holidays! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=189777.

As spring approaches, the Lone Star Symphonic Band will perform the first of two spring concerts. The first, “How’s Your Heart?” will be on February 25th, 2024. February is National Heart Health Month AND the month for Valentine’s Day! Be prepared to experience music — music that will “lift” your heart, music that might make your heart race, music that inspires memories of someone special, music that touches your innermost being, music that… well you get the picture. You will want to be sure to bring others with you to experience the wonderful world through this musical journey! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=189778.

The second of the two springtime performances by the Lone Star Symphonic Band will be held on May 5th, 2024. With this concert occurring on May 5, known to many as “Cinco de Mayo”, there is no better title than “Fiesta!” So come prepared to hear a program that is uplifting, joyous, beautiful and ‘just plain fun!’ Join the party — you never know just what might happen! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=189779.

The year’s Concert Season will conclude on June 30th, 2024, with the Band’s annual Patriotic Concert – “Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts.” WE are America. From varying beginnings, backgrounds, cultures, and countries each of us matter, each of us is important. WE celebrate America. We celebrate the birth of our great nation. We reflect on our past. We hope for our future. We honor those who have served and continue to serve in the American Armed Forces. The LSSB Community Chorus will once again join the Lone Star Symphonic Band for this celebration, and WE NEED YOU as we bring to close our Concert Season. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=189780.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The award is presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly exacting standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.