Cane Island Lands Spot on Mid-Year Rankings of Nation’s Top-Selling Communities 

KATY, TX (July 31, 2023) – Katy’s Cane Island has earned a spot on the list of the nation’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities for the midpoint of 2023 as compiled by RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.

Making its debut on the RCLCO list, the Katy community of new homes came in at #45 among the nation’s top-selling communities with sales up 51% over its 2022 midyear figures.

“Cane Island offers an abundant selection of move-in ready homes, an onsite elementary and the resort-quality amenities today’s buyers are looking for,” says Matt Lawson, president of Rise Communities, developer of Cane Island. “Plus, it’s minutes from employment centers and retail conveniences with immediate accessibility to I-10.”



Cane Island offers new homes by acclaimed builders and the resort-style Cane Quarter where residents enjoy a lagoon-style family pool and cabanas, year-round lap pool, children’s water playground, two-story fitness center, yoga studio, fireplace loft and central lawn. The tranquil setting also is home to The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, Cane Island’s onsite full-service restaurant.

Cane Island residents also enjoy the convenience of the onsite Robertson Elementary, part of the highly-acclaimed Katy Independent School District.

Learn more at www.CaneIsland.com. Model homes are open daily in both communities.