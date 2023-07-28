Three Houston Area Teachers Win 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Awards 

JULY 2023—Humanities Texas is pleased to announce that three Houston area teachers have been named recipients of a Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award.

These recipients are Alicia Adkins (Kempner High School, Sugar Land), Taylor Kratz (Mayde Creek High School, Katy) and Jennifer Siger (Kleb Intermediate School, Klein).

Over 600 teachers from across the state were nominated for the 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Awards. Fifteen teachers were selected as recipients. During the 2023–2024 school year, each winning teacher will receive $5,000 and an additional $1,000 for their school to purchase humanities-based instructional materials.

“Our 2023 Outstanding Teaching Award winners represent some of the state’s strongest teachers of the humanities,” said Eric Lupfer, Humanities Texas executive director. “Humanities Texas is honored to recognize the vital work they do in the classroom every day.”

Humanities Texas presents annual statewide awards to encourage excellence in teaching and recognize Texas classroom teachers who have made exemplary contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programming.

Humanities Texas is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to advance education through programs that improve the quality of classroom teaching, support libraries and museums and create opportunities for lifelong learning for all Texans.