Sen. Cruz Blasts Biden Administration’s Escalation of War on Affordable Gas-Powered Vehicles with New CAFE Standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released their Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for model years 2027-2032.

Sen. Cruz said:

“Today, the Biden administration escalated their war on affordable gas-powered cars and trucks, taking a page from California’s ‘Green New Deal’ playbook. Commerce Republicans warned the failed radical NHTSA nominee Ann Carlson not to take this step in a May 1st letter because American families should be free to purchase any vehicle they want. This de facto EV mandate will dramatically raise car prices, weaken energy security, and is likely contrary to the law. I will continue to fight this Bidenomic policy.”

In May, Sen. Cruz led the Commerce Committee Republicans in sending a letter highlighting serious concerns that under nominee Ann Carlson, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would follow the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) lead and adopt California’s extreme push to ban gas-powered vehicles by proposing radical vehicle fuel economy standards that run contrary to the law, diminish vehicle choice, impose higher costs on American families, and undermine our national and energy security all while benefitting China.