Sen. Cruz Celebrates Committee Passage of Bipartisan TICKET Act to Bring Fee Transparency to Tickets for Sports, Concerts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after the committee advanced the TICKET Act with unanimous bipartisan support. The legislation, which Senator Cruz introduced with Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), would require all event ticket sellers to display the total ticket price—including all required fees—up front in any advertisement or marketing materials.

Upon passage of the TICKET Act, Sen. Cruz said:

“With the TICKET Act, the days of the exasperated sports fan or concertgoer being unable to accurately comparison-shop for a ticket to the big game or the perfect show are over. Hidden and extra fees for live events are confusing and deeply frustrating for consumers who simply want to find the best-priced ticket whether it’s sold by the venue, a reseller, or a scalper. I am proud to have worked with Chairwoman Cantwell in authoring the TICKET Act and hope the Senate takes up our legislation quickly. Fans and key stakeholders in the event ticket industry all agree—increasing price transparency for tickets will help consumers and promote competition.”

Background:

The TICKET Act is supported by Consumers League, Stubhub, iHeart Media, National Association of Consumer Advocates, Consumer Action, Coalition for Ticket Fairness (CTF), TickPick, Vivid Seats, National Association of Ticket Brokers, SeatGeek and Consumers Report. Click HERE to read these statements of support.

Studies from the New York Attorney General’s office and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) show that fees can contribute anywhere from 21% to as much as 58% of the total cost of tickets.

Earlier this year, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and SeatGeek appeared at the White House where they committed to following the all-in pricing model that Senators Cruz and Cantwell advocate for in the TICKET Act.