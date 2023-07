Royal ISD Prepares to welcome students back to school

Greetings, Falcons!

We are excited to welcome our Falcon learners back to school on Tuesday, August 15. Please join us at each campus for the 2023 Meet the Teacher events!

Royal ECC: August 10, 3-5pm

Royal Elementary: August 10, 4:30pm-6pm

Royal STEM Academy: August 10, 4:30pm-6pm

Royal Junior High: August 11, 5-6pm

Royal High School Meet the Falcons: August 11, 6-8pm (community-wide event)

CLICK HERE to access back-to-school resources for the 2023-2024 school year! #WeAreRoyal