Carnival Games, Vendor Market, Cheer Demonstrations Highlight Cane Island’s Back to School Bash

KATY, TX (July 27, 2023) – Cane Island will host the return of its popular Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 12, open to the public from 10 a.m. – noon featuring carnival games, children’s activities, vendor market, and performances by the cheer squads of Katy Junior High and Katy High School.

These and other activities will be held in the community’s Cane Quarter, 2100 Cane Island Parkway, just past the community’s main entrance and signature Living Arches. The event is open to the public. Admission is free with ample onsite parking available.

This year’s Back to School Bash will feature face painters, inflatables, DJ from 104.1, and cheer performances starting at 11 a.m. As for the grown-ups, they can browse for unique finds from among 20 market vendors and participate in a silent auction benefiting Katy-area schools. School supplies also will be available for purchase.

Families can keep cool with famous New Orleans-style snoballs by Texas Sno or they can dine in The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, Cane Island’s onsite restaurant in Cane Quarter.

Cane Island’s collection of showcase models homes, each fully furnished and expertly decorated, will be open with free admission. The community also is home to the onsite Robertson Elementary, part of the acclaimed Katy Independent School District.

To reach Cane Island’s Back to School Bash, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway and take the roadway directly into the community.

For more information, call The Cane Island Welcome Center at (281) 725-6555.