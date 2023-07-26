Get Rockin’ at Central Green Back to School Bash

Central Green’s annual Back to School Bash, featuring live student and young adult bands and cheer performances, is a great event to celebrate summer with friends and family before hitting the books. Eleven professional singing careers have been launched from the Central Green stage, so come join the fun and maybe even hear a star in the making! Bands include Z Alpha, with elementary and Jr. High students performing, high school band RPM, and young adult band Shock Machinery. More than 15 vendors will have activities, games, prizes and tasty treats. Don’t miss the fun! Mark your calendar for this free event August 5, 6-10 p.m., at Central Green inside LaCenterra. Visit Central Green on Facebook for the full schedule of performances and activities.

Motor Vehicles Not Allowed on District Channels

WFDD welcomes recreational use of its trails and channel rights-of-way in most cases, and while much District property is designed for safe pedestrian and bicycle use, it is not intended for motor vehicle use of any kind, including dirt bikes, ATVs or golf carts. Off-road vehicles damage embankment walls, slopes and vegetation designed to ensure proper performance of drainage infrastructure, resulting in costly repairs.

WFDD is also concerned about public safety. “Other districts have witnessed serious injuries and deaths from ATVs flipping when driven on uneven terrain or channel side slopes, and we don’t want this to happen in WFDD,” said Andrew Dunn of On-Site Protection, who oversees District security. “We have stepped up enforcement, including additional patrols and issuing of citations that carry a fine up to $1,000 to help discourage the recent uptick in off-road motor vehicle activity and have the authority to seize and impound vehicles.”

To report unauthorized vehicles, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 281-341-4665. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. Read more on WFDD security on our website

Don’t Delay! One Month Left to File Harvey Flood Claim

Time is running out to file a claim for potential recovery if your home flooded during Hurricane Harvey. WFDD encourages residents to attend the final town hall August 17 at 6:30 p.m. at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch, 23030 Cinco Ranch Blvd Katy, TX 77450. Potential claims need to be registered in federal claims court before August 28, 2023.

Representatives from Fort Bend County will share important information for anyone who flooded upstream of Barker Reservoir during Hurricane Harvey and litigation counsel will be on hand to answer questions and provide next steps. While not endorsed by WFDD but included here for information purposes only, answers to frequently asked questions surrounding Harvey litigation and legal recourse can be found at bapfe.com. Continue to check the Town Hall/Harvey Litigation webpage on WFDD’s Project Barker website for the latest information.