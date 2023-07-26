Fiscal Notes: An Analysis of State Workforce Challenges

(AUSTIN) — In the June/July issue of Fiscal Notes, the Texas Comptroller’s office offers a synopsis of its new workforce report and highlights some of the efforts underway to address attrition issues in state government. The recently released A Report on the Texas State Employee Workforce (PDF) analyzes the state government workforce and factors affecting state employee retention and turnover for fiscal 2019-2023.

“To make state agencies more competitive in the job market, lawmakers approved a meaningful salary boost for all current state employees as part of the 2024-25 state budget,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The other concern is that much of the state turnover comes from critical needs positions like Child Protective Services workers and prison staff, to name just two.”

In this issue of Fiscal Notes, one of the efforts highlighted to address state employment challenges and ensure more broadly that employers in Texas can draw from a robust pool of skilled workers is expanding access to affordable higher education. During the Regular Session of the 88th Texas Legislature, lawmakers passed a bill to improve state funding for community colleges, gearing it toward student outcomes. And in the heart of Texas’ oil and gas economy — the Permian Basin — public-private partnerships are investing in the region’s science, technology, engineering and math education programs to better equip the workforce for the state’s energy future.

“These are just a few of many examples of bold workforce development initiatives in Texas,” Hegar said.

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller’s website.