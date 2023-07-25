Local Students – Big Talent to headline Central Green Park’s Back to School Bash

KATY, TX (July 24, 2023) – The Willow Fork Drainage District’s 2023 Back-to-School Bash will feature local pre-teen, teen and young adult musicians performing at Central Green Park in Katy.

“We’ve launched eleven professional singers from our stage,” said Central Green Park Manager Yvonne Arceneaux. “All of them have been Katy or Cypress Independent School District students.”

Z Alpha, RPM, and Shock Machinery will take the stage located within La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, an upscale retail, restaurant, and entertainment venue at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard in Katy.

“At Central Green Park, we have a goal of promoting local talent and helping them reach their dreams,” Arceneaux said. “The Back-to-School Bash is an annual tradition and they are amazing students.”

Mascots, face painting, and vendor booths will also highlight the event on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Willow Fork Drainage District’s Central Green Park is a half-acre multipurpose public venue with an outdoor stage, large trees, and ample outdoor seating — distinctive shops and restaurants surrounding the property.

To learn more about Willow Fork Drainage District, visit its website at http://www.willowforkdrainagedistrict.com/. For the latest happenings at the park, follow Central Green on Facebook or visit its website at www.centralgreenpark.com.