Katy ISD Trustees Approve 3 % Pay Raise for Teachers and Staff

KATY, TX [July 24, 2023] – The Katy ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve a compensation increase calling for a 3% mid-point pay raise for all employee groups during tonight’s Work Study Meeting.

“The financial information we received this evening shows that the district is in much better financial shape than the previous month,” said Victor Perez, President of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees. “Thanks to the diligent effort of the administration to reduce expenditures and the open dialogue we received from Chris Smith, Chief Financial Officer, we are comfortable in approving this raise for our deserving employees,” added Perez.

“The Board and administration took a very long look at the budget situation and made the necessary adjustments to ensure we could take care of our Katy ISD staff,” said Victor Perez, President of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees.

Approval of this compensation increase sets the starting teacher pay at $62,400 which is among the highest starting teacher salaries in the greater Houston area.