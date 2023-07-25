Gently-Used Book Donations Needed For Friends Of The Library Book Sales

The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library organization is requesting donations of gently-used books in preparation for a Fall Book Sale on September 9. Donations can be brought to the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy) during business hours.

Items that are needed include gently-used fiction and nonfiction adult, youth, and children’s hardback and paperback books that are clean and not torn. Textbooks are also accepted.

Items that cannot be accepted include cassettes, VHS tapes, DVDs, CDs, encyclopedias, medical/legal/computer books older than 2019, or books that are damp, moldy, dirty, or insect-ridden.

The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library have long had ongoing book sales in the library, as well as special book-sale events periodically. These book sales are a primary fundraising source for the organization.

Money raised by the Friends of the Library Book Sales has provided funding for special adult and children’s programs, cultural events, and staff-development and continuing-education programs for library employees.

The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library organization is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation. Donations and contributions to the Friends are tax-deductible.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or email friendsofcincoranchlib@gmail.com.