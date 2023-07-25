Enjoy All Things Wine, Live Music, Delicious Bites, Grapestomp Competitions And Family-Friendly Fun At The 37th Annual Grapefest® In Grapevine, Texas

Tickets on sale now for the largest wine festival in the Southwest

One lucky guest will win a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to Australia on Qantas Airways

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (July 24, 2023) – The 37th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, will bring together 200- thousand people to celebrate all things wine and family fun on Sept. 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023.

The People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic is the USA’s largest consumer-judged wine competition, featuring all Texas wines. Guests take part in 90-minute sessions and will decide the winners of the Gold trophy and Silver and Bronze medals. The bubbly will flow at Champagne Terrace sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes and wine aficionados can experience internationally recognized wineries from Barossa, Australia and Napa Valley at Liberty Park Plaza International Wine Experience sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort. The all-new Rosé Gazebo features rosé varietals from Messina Hof, Landon Wineries and Llano Estacado.

Barossa Valley, Australia is entering into a new Sister City agreement with Grapevine at this year’s festival. A delegation from Barossa Valley will be on hand to sign the official Accords. Delegations from Grapevine’s Sister Cities, Parras de la Fuente, Mexico, Krems, Austria and West Lothian, Scotland will attend the momentous event.

There will be several entertaining and educational workshops to attend. Charcuterie workshops will be back by popular demand, teaching those who attend how to put together the perfect cheese and meat board for entertaining. The Barossa Wine Walkabout seminar features a guided flight of Riesling and Shiraz. Guests will receive their Barossa Adventure Certification and in turn, become ambassadors of one of the premier wine regions of the world. At the all-new Texas Wine and Wicks, guests will enjoy two glasses of Texas wine while learning how to create an organic candle that they can take home and enjoy long after the festival.

Get ready to stomp! The competition heats up with the daily Grape Stomp events, and finalists compete for the top prize Sunday night. The delegations from Grapevine’s Sister Cities will also take part in the competition, along with Mayors from surrounding Texas towns. Try your hand at the Champagne Cork Shoot-off which will also be open to competitors 21 and up.

The festival not only celebrates all things wine but it’s family-friendly too. There will be live music on four stages all four days with two major headliners, country star and songwriter David Lee Murphy and pop vocalists Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips fame. The winery tasting rooms and locally owned boutiques and restaurants along Main Street will be open for business, while unique vendors and artisans will be in the center of Main Street, along with delicious festival foods featuring everything from corn dogs and funnel cakes to international delights. There will be a Kid Zone, Carnival Midway and pickleball courts too.

Grapevine and Barossa have teamed up with Qantas Airways, to offer a once-in-a-lifetime trip to visit Australia. Keep your eyes peeled for the Qantas promotional booth at the festival to sign up to win!

The weekend preceding the festival is the annual ItalianCarFest®. The Italian Car Club of North Texas will have everyone’s engines running when they show off everything from classic cars to new luxury vehicles at Historic Nash Farm. The juxtaposition on the historic farm won’t be lost when it’s set against $10 million worth of Italian Cars. There will be Ducati’s and Vespas on hand along with vintage rides from the 1960s. It will also be the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio! Many of the rides are priceless and it will be a sight to see for car lovers everywhere.

Tickets to GrapeFest are on sale now, head to GrapeFest.com to learn more about the experience. To plan your visit, Grapevine makes it easy, just head to GrapevineTexasUSA.com right away. For pictures, video or interviews please email Director of Communications, Elizabeth Schrack.