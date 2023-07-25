David Warner seen solving crosswords on Lord’s balcony

There’s a buzz of excitement at Lord’s as the second Ashes Test between fierce rivals Australia and England gets underway. The Aussies showed their dominance with an exciting win in the first Test, leading the series 1-0. Led by the charismatic Ben Stokes, England won the coin toss and decided to put Australia in to bat first in the second Test. The visitors stepped up and displayed their batting skills, scoring an impressive 416 runs in their first innings.

Despite facing significant interruptions due to rain and a pitch invasion, the match witnessed gripping moments. As the Stumps were drawn on Day 2, England found themselves trailing by 138 runs against Australia.

Steven Smith was clearly on fire. He showed off his incredible batting skills and determination, scoring a whopping 110 runs off just 184 balls in the first innings. But then, Josh Tongue came in and spoiled the party by getting him out, adding some extra drama to the game.

David Warner, on the other hand, also proved his worth as a star batsman by becoming the second-highest run-scorer for Australia in the first innings. He contributed a solid 66 runs during his time at the crease, boosting his team’s total firepower. Warner’s exceptional performance really bolstered Australia’s position in the match.

As if that’s not enough, the Australian star opener stole the spotlight on day 2 by solving crosswords while relishing the view from the Lord’s balcony. His picture during this activity quickly spread across various social media platforms, catching the eyes of fans everywhere.

David Warner just fascinated cricket fans with the awesome thing he did. It was a surprise that this aggressive opener was actually into crossword puzzles during Australia’s first innings. That’s not a common thing among pro cricketers. Instead of chilling with cartoons on his fancy OLED TV, Warner apparently decided to test his brain power with some quick reading and writing challenges.

In the end, only one thing is certain: Australia’s most prominent cricketers will continue to attract attention throughout the remaining days of the Second Ashes Test. Even though the English team has already emerged victorious, it’s not just about the final outcome. It’s their brilliant style of playing cricket that has shone through, highlighting their philosophical superiority over their opponents.