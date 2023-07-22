Heritage Classical Academy Receives Charter Approval from the Texas State Board of Education

Welcomes new head of school and announces fall 2024 opening

HOUSTON – Heritage Classical Academy (HCA), a tuition-free public charter school in Houston, Texas, has received charter approval from the Texas State Board of Education, allowing the school to open beginning with the fall 2024 academic year. The school plans to be located in northwest Houston and will follow a classical education model of learning.

HCA will open with grades K-1 in its first year and grow into a full Pre K-8 classical school by adding a new grade every year. Its mission is to develop every child’s knowledge to a state of wisdom, and every child’s character to a state of virtue. In-line with the classical model, the school will provide students with a strong foundation in reading, phonics, literature, history, math and science.

”HCA is a unique option for families looking for a free public school alternative that can deliver both academic rigor and a focus on character formation and leadership,” explains Stuart D. Saunders, Board Chair of Heritage Classical Academy. “We are thrilled to receive charter approval and look forward to offering a new option for high quality education to students in northwest Houston.”

The school has also appointed long-time educator Melissa Martin to the role of Head of School, where she will oversee all school operations including preparing HCA to open its doors to students beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. Martin’s background includes more than 20 years in Texas education, as well as appointments to the Texas Commission on Public School Finance, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, and Innovative Teachers of Texas. She also served in the United States Air Force, holds a Master of Education, and is currently a doctoral candidate at Liberty University.

“All children deserve access to quality education and the opportunity to expand their minds and possibilities for their future,” says Martin. “I look forward to leading HCA as we work to open our doors and prepare a new generation of Houstonians to reach their greatest potential.”

Families interested in learning more about HCA may sign up to stay in touch on their website, or complete an enrollment interest form to be notified once enrollment opens for the 2024–2025 school year.

ABOUT HERITAGE CLASSICAL ACADEMY

Heritage Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school opening in northwest Houston in the fall of 2024. The school follows a classical education model, providing students with a strong foundation in reading, phonics, literature, history, math and science. For more information, or to learn about enrollment, visit: heritageclassicalhouston.org