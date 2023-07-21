MADD Southeast Texas Honors DWI Law Enforcement Heroes 

HOUSTON – July 26,2023 – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Southeast Texas Affiliate will host its annual Take the Wheel Law Enforcement Recognition Event Wednesday July 26, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Safari Texas Ranch locate at 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, Texas 77407. MADD recognizes the brave men and women of Cameron and Hidalgo County for the courageous work they do every day guarding our roads from drunk and drugged drivers.

1,162 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Texas in 2022, a 2% increase from the year before. That’s equivalent to three people dying every day of the year, according to TXDOT (Texas Department of Transportation). Last year, a staggering 26% of all traffic deaths in Texas involved a drunk driver. Those crashes led to one person dying every 7 hours and 32 minutes.

Law enforcement plays a critical role in the fight to end drunk driving — and it often comes with a high cost. Each year nationally, officers arrest more than a million DUI or DWI offenders who no longer compromise the safety of our roads. Each crash, each injury, and each death impact not only the person involved in the crash, but also family, friends, classmates, colleagues and more. Each one of these injuries and deaths are 100% preventable.

“This event is to honor the brave men and women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers. These dedicated officers represent the unwavering commitment to public safety that MADD stands for, said Marcie McDonald, Texas State Executive Director. “We commend their relentless efforts, their passion for justice, and their commitment to protecting innocent lives.”

Awards are given to top DWI enforcement officers, with some having over 100 DWI arrests last year and agencies with outstanding service and education in impaired driving.

The “Take the Wheel” Initiative is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation and is designed to raise awareness of the community commitment needed to stop drunk driving.

Through this campaign, MADD aims to enlist the support of city officials, law enforcement, schools, businesses, and other community members to work together collaboratively to eliminate drunk driving in our state.

As we are reminded daily in our work, it takes a community to stop a drunk driver.

Together, MADD will host Law Enforcement Recognition events across the country. These events provide an opportunity to recognize outstanding service in the fight to create a future of No More Victims®.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving