Investigators in Delta Township Confiscated Cash and Equipment From a Suspected Illegal Gaming Operation

Investigators Confiscate Gaming Equipment from an Establishment in Delta Township

On February 16, state authorities raided Cozy Barcade, an alleged illicit gambling establishment, at 3280 S. Waverly Rd., Suite C-2 in Delta Township, and seized found 36 machines, including freestanding slot terminals, computers used as slot-style gaming machines, a coin pusher, table-mounted gambling terminals, and more than $23,000 in associated cash.

With the help of the Lansing Police Department and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department, search warrants were delivered to the company following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and MGCB.

According to the executive director of the MGCB, Henry Williams, illegal gambling establishments prey on the weak and don’t provide the patron safeguards necessary for legal, regulated gambling. The MGCB will keep up its efforts to prevent crime in Michigan communities by outlawing unlawful gambling. The public’s assistance in finding potential places for illicit gambling is greatly appreciated by MGCB.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, illegal gambling diverts taxes and money from communities that might otherwise be utilized to support our state and schools. He expressed his gratitude for the MGCB’s efforts in stopping these illegal activities.

The MGCB launched its inquiry after receiving many unnamed tips on the potential illicit gambling site.

According to Captain Rob Block of the Sheriff’s Office of Eaton County, the office has received several complaints from locals regarding this location. These places are breeding grounds for crimes including assaults, robberies, and drug use.

Third Defendant in Flint’s West Point Arcade Illicit Gambling Case

William Bradford Barksdale, a former chief of the Flint Police Department, entered a not-guilty plea to charges involving illicit gambling, as was declared by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and MGCB on February 9.

On February 8, 2023, Barksdale entered a plea of not guilty to a five-year felony charge of gambling offenses and a 90-day misdemeanor charge of careless use of a handgun.

During the execution of a search warrant, more than 80 weapons were found, eight of which were found to be sawed-off shotguns.

Adam Crossnoe and Alvin Crossnoe, Barksdale’s co-defendants, were initially accused in October 2018. The Flint, Michigan, West Point Arcade was run by the three men together. In their individual trials, the Crossnoes entered guilty pleas in 2021.

According to Nessel, the office is still dedicated to following gambling laws and regulations. In order to guarantee that our state’s gambling laws are rigorously enforced, the office will continue to work in conjunction with the MGCB on this matter and others.