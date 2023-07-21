Cruz, Cornyn Introduce Bill to Honor Fallen Border Patrol Agent

Bill Would Name McAllen Post Office After Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) have introduced a bill to name a United States Postal Service (USPS) office in McAllen, Texas, in honor of Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., who died in the line of duty last year.

About the bill, Sen. Cruz said, “I’m proud to support the renaming of the McAllen United States Postal Service to the Agent Raul H. Gonzalez Jr. Memorial Post Office. The renamed post office will serve as a reminder for years to come of the ultimate sacrifice made by Agent Gonzalez and of others like him in the line of duty. This postal office will not only honor Agent Gonzalez, but will also serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding our responsibility to securing our border to protect the lives of our Customs and Border Patrol agents.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Agent Gonzalez selflessly made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country, and his commitment to ensuring public safety for more than a decade should be remembered for generations to come. Our hearts are with Agent Gonzalez’s family and friends as they continue to mourn, and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to join me in honoring his legacy of service to our nation by sending this legislation to the President’s desk.”

This follows the introduction of this legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Representative Monica De La Cruz (Texas-15).

Rep. De La Cruz said, “I thank Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz for introducing the companion bill to my legislation renaming the United States Post Office, located at 620 East Pecan Boulevard in McAllen, in honor of Agent Raul H. Gonzalez Jr. A 38-year-old father of two, Agent Gonzalez died in the line of duty. He served with great distinction on the United States Border Patrol. The people of the Rio Grande Valley are grateful for his sacrifice and service to our South Texas communities and our nation.”

Background:

Agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. served with the U.S. Border Patrol for more than a decade and tragically died in the line of duty from injuries sustained during an all-terrain vehicle crash on December 7, 2022. This legislation would designate the USPS office located at 620 East Pecan Boulevard in McAllen, Texas, as the “Agent Raul H. Gonzalez Jr. Memorial Post Office.” The Texas Legislature unanimously passed a resolution in support of this effort.