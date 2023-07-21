Community: Harris County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Fast Track Detention Officer Hiring Event, Aug. 30

Houston, TX – July 20, 2023 – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is excited to announce its upcoming Fast Track Detention Officer Hiring Event, providing individuals with a unique opportunity to embark on a rewarding career in public service. The event will occur on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5749 S. Loop East Fwy, Houston, TX, 77033.

As the largest sheriff’s office in Texas and the third largest in the nation, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its community. To support this mission, the HCSO is actively seeking highly motivated individuals to join their team as Detention Officers, offering a $4,000 hiring bonus to candidates who successfully complete the hiring process.

This Fast Track Detention Officer Hiring Event will feature onsite testing, interviews, background checks, and fingerprinting, streamlining the hiring process for candidates interested in joining the HCSO. This job fair will serve as a platform for prospective candidates to participate in an efficient and comprehensive hiring process. Recruiters will be present at the event, ready to answer questions, provide guidance, and assist applicants step-by-step throughout the onboarding process.

Interested candidates need to provide the originals of the following documents at the event, such as driver’s license, birth certificate/naturalization documents, social security card, high school diploma, or GED.

Those individuals interested in seeking any other job opportunities (Lateral Deputy, Deputy Cadet, Communications Officer, Clerk, etc.) with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are also encouraged to attend.

For more detailed information about the Fast Track Detention Officer Hiring Event and to begin your application process, please visit hcsojobs.com. Also, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office recruitment team at 713-877-5250.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office looks forward to meeting exceptional individuals eager to contribute to the safety and well-being of others. Join us on August 30, and take the first step toward an exciting career in law enforcement!