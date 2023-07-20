Unleash the Force at the Lone Star Flight Museum’s

Star Wars Day Saturday, July 22

HOUSTON, Texas (July 20, 2023) – Attention all Jedis, Siths, and fans of a galaxy far, far away! Prepare your X-wings and lightsabers because the Lone Star Flight Museum is gearing up for an epic Star Wars Day event on Saturday, July 22! Movie characters will be onsite and Hangar Talks about the aircraft that inspired the movie are hand. Dress up as your favorite Star Wars character and enjoy $2 off on general admission tickets. Then stay late for Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie night! The movie is not included in general admission, $5 per person. FREE for museum members! Event details:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Movie characters from Houston Rebel Legion will be roaming the hangars, along with movie-themed activities

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Hangar Talk – How historic aircraft inspired the movie

6 p.m. – Movie Night! Star Wars: The Force Awakens

$5 per person. FREE for members. BYOC (bring your own chair)

Visit us online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for the latest program and event information, or call 346-708-2517

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. Located 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. $5 general admission on Thursdays. Minuti Coffee is open during museum hours.

LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM « 11551 AEROSPACE AVENUE « HOUSTON TX 77034 « LoneStarFlightMuseum.org