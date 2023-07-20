Late Summer Events Galore on Galveston Island  

GALVESTON ISLAND, TX (July 20, 2023) – The summer days are slowly slipping away. Make the most of them with a visit to Galveston Island. There are lots of special events on tap to add to a fun day at the beach before the kids head back to school.

Galveston Summer Fest

Date: Aug. 5

Time: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: East Beach

Admission: Parking is $15 per car, event is free to attend

Info: www.galvestonsummerfest.com

Description: Galveston Summer Fest will transform East Beach into a massive beach soccer tournament, volleyball tournament, and a battle of the bands live music event. Vendors will be on hand providing giveaways and product samples.

Beats on the Beach & Fireworks at Moody Gardens

Date: Aug. 5

Time: Music 6-9 p.m., Fireworks 9:15 p.m.

Admission: $20

Info: www.moodygardens.com

Description: Beats on the Beach is a family-friendly event that gives guests the opportunity to get up and dance to the beats of a D.J. They can also relax at the white-sand beach or lounge in the lazy river. The last blast for the summer season, guests can enjoy the sounds of DJ Dio from 6-9 p.m. with fireworks lighting up the sky over Offatts Bayou at 9:15 p.m.

Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show

Date: Aug. 11-13

Time: Varies

Where: Moody Gardens marina, convention center and expo hall

Admission: Prices vary

Info: www.moodygardens.com/events/

Description: The Air, Car, and Boat show is a big weekend that will thrill visitors by land, and air. Daytime and evening performances will loop, roll and scream through the air with this unique air show that offers that will range from the glory from the P-63 King Cobra and DH-115 Vampire to the Ghostwriter pyrotechnics show planes with daredevil pilots sending off fireworks trails to light up the night sky. A splashy and spectacular Boat Show will showcase an array of yachts for boat aficionados to appreciate and perhaps find their dream boat at the Moody Gardens Marina. The Car Show is the third focus for this three-day event and a car lover’s dream at the Moody Gardens Convention Center. The Expo Hall will be filled with rows of classic vehicles, muscle cars and more with the stories that accompany them.

Galveston Island Beach Revue

Date: Aug. 11-13

Time: Times vary

Where: Locations vary

Admission: Weekender VIP Passes start at $100; Bathing Beauties Contest is free to the public

Info: www.galvestonhistory.org

Description: Galveston’s vintage celebration of summer takes place Aug. 11-13 with music and cocktails and, of course, the Bathing Beauties Contest. This year, activities will be held at the Bishop’s Palace, Ashton Villa, the Texas Historic Seaport, Riondo’s Ristorante, DTO cocktail bar, Saengerfest Park and the City National Bank Building.

AIA Sandcastle Competition

Aug. 12-13

Time: Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; all day Sunday

Where: East Beach

Admission: Free

Info: www.visitgalveston.com/events

Description: For the 36th year, members of the Houston Chapter of the AIA will hit the sand and build for five intense hours as they fight to maintain the structural integrity of their sculptures. The competition is considered one of the world’s largest amateur sandcastle competitions and draws thousands of spectators to watch teams vie for the coveted Golden Bucket Award. Due to the late afternoon finish, Visit Galveston is working to help teams maintain their sandcastles overnight. This way beachgoers can take-in these architectural marvels throughout the day on Sunday. Visit Galveston is also offering free sandcastle building lessons in conjunction with the sandcastle viewing.

Galveston Esports Summit

Date: Aug. 25-27

Time: Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Convention Center at the San Luis Resort, 5600 Seawall Boulevard

Admission: $135 for a three-day pass, single day passes available

Info: www.galvestonesports.com

Description: The Galveston Esports Summit offers attendees the opportunity to look, learn and participate in the fastest growing entertainment industry in the world. Visitors can participate in Esports and Pokemon tournaments, free play, virtual reality, battle pods, informative panels, simulators, robotics and peruse vendors.

Galveston Island Wine Fest

Date: Sept. 1-3

Time: Times vary

Where: Moody Gardens Hotel, Seven Hope Blvd.

Admission: Prices vary based on hotel packages

Info: www.moodygardens.com/events

Description: Cheers to a wonderful weekend of wine, food, live entertainment, fireworks, and fun on Galveston Island. The Galveston Island Wine Festival will take place Sept. 1-3 and feature top chefs, special events and educational sessions for wine and food enthusiasts. Guests can take part in many events including a Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza with food and wine from seven chefs and seven regions, the Penguins and Pinot Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, and a Freedom Stories session that is a salute to the military featuring veterans sharing their stories paired with a Bourbon tasting. Galveston Island Wine Festival is presented by Yaga’s Events and Moody Gardens.

