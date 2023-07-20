LaCenterra At Cinco Ranch Welcomes Two New Tenants

Kilwins and Nando’s set to open now through Q1 2024

KATY, TX., July 20, 2023—LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of restaurants and food tenants — Kilwins, set to open fall 2023, and Nando’s, set to open early 2024. ​​These tenants join the existing dynamic mix of retailers, restaurants and service tenants at the center including Kendra Scott, Sephora, Lovesac, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and more.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming two incredible new tenants to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, expanding our restaurant and food offerings for the Katy community,” said Norma Garza, General Manager at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. “We look forward to celebrating Kilwins and Nando’s openings and know that they will soon be crowd favorites.”

New tenants opening at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch:

Kilwins – Opening Q4 2023

A beloved sweets shop offering candy, fudge and ice cream, Kilwins will open in a 1,014-square-foot space next to Starbucks. Beyond its delicious tastes, Kilwins offers a unique experience with an open kitchen for the guests to watch the creation of hand-crafted desserts.

Nando’s – Opening Q1 2024

Helping people find their spicy place one piece of chicken at a time, Nando’s is the home of the legendary South African flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and sauces. Nando’s will open in a 2,754-square-foot space next to Jamba Juice.

Additionally, Teal Poppy has re-opened in a new 2,572-square-foot location next to Athleta. A locally- and women-owned and operated boutique, Teal Poppy offers a unique selection of women’s clothing, handmade jewelry, bags and more that are hand-selected and curated by the Teal Poppy team.

About LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

Blending uptown style and old-town charm, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is a lifestyle shopping center in Katy, Texas, managed by JLL, offering more than 60 upscale shopping, dining and entertainment options in a relaxed Main Street-style setting. Located in one of the nation’s premier master-planned communities on the western edge of metropolitan Houston, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is the ultimate Dine-Shop-Play-Live-Work destination. For more information, please visit https://www.lacenterra.com/.

About JLL

