Fort Bend County Epicenter adds Silver Eagle Houston as a new Founding Partner in multi-year sponsorship deal.

Rosenberg, Texas, July 18, 2023 – Fort Bend County Epicenter has entered into a multi–year agreement with Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC. as an Official Partner.

“Supporting the communities we serve has always been important for us, and we are looking forward to many unforgettable experiences at this great venue,” said Camilo Rojas, Vice President of Marketing. “We are honored to be a part of it and showcasing our great brands like Bud Light and NÜTRL.”

“Silver Eagle Houston and their wide selection of beverage brands have become synonymous with sports and entertainment in our community,” said Toby Wyman, the Epicenter’s General Manager. “The Epicenter is thrilled to welcome Silver Eagle Houston to our partner roster and together deliver memorable experiences at our EPIC new venue in Fort Bend County.”

The Epicenter is scheduled to open at the end of August and will be sharing more details about their event schedule in the coming weeks.

About The Fort Bend County Epicenter

At 230,000 sq. ft., the Epicenter, located in Rosenberg, Texas, is a multipurpose sports and entertainment facility. The arena boasts over 8,600 fixed seats, with a capacity of 10,000. The venue features a multipurpose area and a covered outdoor pavilion. The Epicenter can host multicourt basketball and volleyball tournaments, concerts, family entertainment and livestock shows. www.thefortbendepicenter.com

About Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC

Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is one of the largest independent beverage distributors in the nation. The company employs more than 1,000 team members, serving the metropolitan Houston-area to include the counties of Fort Bend, Montgomery and a significant portion of Harris County. Operations include its Houston corporate office and warehouse as well as sales and service locations in Conroe, Cypress, Pasadena and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle Houston distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers, craft spirits and several non-alcoholic beverages and waters to approximately 10,000 businesses across greater Houston. For more information, visit silvereagle.com and check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.