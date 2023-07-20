Bert Emanuel Sr. Named Director of Athletics at Fort Bend Christian Academy

Sugar Land, Texas — Bert Emanuel Sr. has been named the new Director of Athletics at Fort Bend Christian Academy, the largest, Christian private school in Fort Bend County.

“Bert Emanuel has a proven record of successful executive leadership experiences. Combined with his dedication and passion to invest in student-athletes and coaches, I am confident in Mr. Emanuel’s ability to promote and advance FBCA’s athletic program among the leading Christian schools in the nation,” Head of School Joshua Gettys said.

Emanuel will begin his new role at FBCA this month. He joins Fort Bend Christian as a strategic visionary athletic leader, a former Rice University Quarterback and NFL Wide Receiver, who has held numerous athletic leadership roles in the Houston area.

“I am very excited at the opportunity to lead the FBCA athletic program. This is a program with a proud tradition of excellence, as shown with the numerous accomplishments and state titles in the past few years,” Emanuel Sr. said. “I am looking forward to being on campus and meeting our student athletes, collaborating with the campus community, and working with our coaches and staff to provide a first-class student-athlete experience.”

Bert Emanuel Sr. comes to FBCA after a successful professional football career, where an NFL rule was named after him, ‘The Bert Emanuel Rule,’ this rule constitutes what is a valid catch. After eight years in the NFL, Emanuel was an accomplished executive in business strategy, strategic operations and operational management, and strategic brand management. These professional experiences led to roles with the Houston Texans, Houston Roughnecks, VYPE Media and more. He is an entrepreneur who also is a certified life coach and operates a successful athlete development program, Bert Emanuel Sports.

Today’s announcement follows an extensive search for a candidate that could help provide a premier experience to all of FBCA’s student athletes by leading and developing a thriving athletic program, selecting and mentoring exceptional Christian coaches and athletes, and representing the school by embodying the Mission and Vision of FBCA.

“I strongly believe that Bert Emanuel Sr. is the right candidate to build a relevant and high-performing athletic program and culture that is Christ-centered and promotes the development, well-being and success of our student athletes,” Gettys said.

Fort Bend Christian Academy serves grades pre-k through grade 12 and has a robust athletic program boasting many state championships across multiple sports. It is the mission of Fort Bend Christian Academy to equip students to thrive spiritually, academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. For more information about the athletic program at FBCA, visit the website at www.fortbendchristian.org.