“Bernie Major’s Streetwise Kid” eBook Empowers Children with Vital Safety Skills

1 in 8 boys and 1 in 8 girls go missing on average in the U.S.

This Book Will Help Reduce These Numbers

Paris, Arkansas July 18, 2023 – Bernie Major’s Streetwise Kid, a comprehensive 100-page eBook, is now available to empower parents, teachers, and guardians with the tools to educate children about personal safety

From discerning between safe and unsafe strangers to understanding the concept of passwords as a safety measure, “Bernie Major’s Streetwise Kid” covers a wide range of crucial subjects. The eBook utilizes playful and colorful illustrations to create an entertaining and informative experience for children.

One of the eBook’s key lessons focuses on teaching children how to recognize potential dangers and maintain a safe distance from strangers. By providing practical knowledge and guidance, the book enables children to make informed decisions in various situations.

Another significant topic covered is the distinction between good touching and bad touching. By empowering children to recognize inappropriate behavior and respond accordingly. “Bernie Major’s Streetwise Kid” stands out due to its author’s ex-military/law-enforcement and security background, ensuring reliable and practical information. The book comes with an emergency identification kit, allowing children to quickly note important details if they witness an event.

Incorporating quizzes, exercises, puzzles, and games, the eBook ensures active engagement and knowledge retention for reinforcing real life lessons. Even adults may pick up a thing or two!” said Bernie Major, the author of the eBook.

To access “Bernie Major’s Streetwise Kid” Book it is available for download at https://keepevilout.com/store/bernie-majors-streetwise-kid-book. For more information, please visit https://KeepEvilOut.com or contact J Bernard Major CPS at info@PhantomConsultingUSA.com, 501-310-5425

