Houston-area bars offer special “Periwinkle cocktail” in August with $1 going to The Periwinkle Foundation in support of Iron Bartender competition/fundraiser

HOUSTON, July 18, 2023 – In support of The Periwinkle Foundation’s upcoming “Iron Bartender” competition and fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Lyric Market downtown, 15 Houston-area bars/restaurants will offer a signature “Periwinkle cocktail” to patrons during the month of August, with $1 going to Periwinkle for every cocktail sold. The bartenders at each of these establishments is a competitor in the competition and created their unique cocktails especially for the event.

The participating bartenders and bars/restaurants include Drew Bennett (Anvil); Victoria Tran (C3); Lauren Hernandez (Doris Metropolitan); Andrew Bilotti (Heights Bier Garden); Rob Lares (Johnny’s Gold Brick); David Perez (Lei Low); Andy Charlton (Lyric); Lainey Cullum (Monkey’s Tail); Angel Belman (Ninfa’s); Peter Nolan (Permission); Brandon Choate (Refuge); Sean Fitzmaurice (Reserve 101); Sabrina Poe (Rosewater); Julia Bates (Squabble) and Rachel McQuity (Winnies).

On Sept. 14th, a panel of judges will score the specialty cocktails and award the title of Iron Bartender. Guests at the event will cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.

“The bars and restaurants participating in Iron Bartender are generously donating a portion of the sale of each signature Periwinkle cocktail to our organization, which provides a community of healing for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through camps and other programs,” says Doug Suggitt, Periwinkle’s Executive Director. “We encourage the public to come out and sample a Periwinkle signature cocktail at one of these establishments through the month of August to support a worthy cause. Periwinkle is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.”

In addition to Iron Bartender, Periwinkle hosts the popular Iron Sommelier, which is the wine-tasting and sommelier competition featuring Houston’s most prestigious sommeliers competing for the title of Iron Sommelier. This fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Post Oak Hotel in Uptown.

Tickets are on sale for Iron Bartender starting at $200, which includes a five-course dinner prepared by guest chefs with cocktail pairing presented by the Iron Bartender competitors. Please go to https://ironbartender.org/ to learn more or to purchase tickets or tables.

For more information about the Periwinkle Foundation and its programs and events, please visit www.periwinklefoundation.org.

Photo credit: Larry Geiger